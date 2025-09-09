11 Unexpected Ways To Style An Oversized Shirt
If you're currently hoarding one (or maybe even a few) oversized shirts in your closet, you're in a prime position to prove your style credo this season. While it's true that oversized vintage tees or white button-down shirts are classic capsule items, how to style them can change with the seasons.
If you want to breathe new life into your oversized shirts, we've compiled some genuinely helpful styling tips that will allow you to moonlight as the fashion influencer.
Ahead, we've provided handy visual aids — care of some of the trendiest people on the Internet — to act as inspiration. These sweet fashionistas have truly blessed us with their inspired oversized shirt stylings; take notes, this is how to style an oversized shirt.