13 Couples On How They’re Actually Spending Christmas This Year

For many of us, Christmas 2022 feels like the first 'normal' Christmas since the start of the COVID pandemic, with more opportunities to spend time with loved ones or enjoy parties with friends. But this year we’re faced with a new challenge: the cost of living crisis Research by Oxfam shows that over a third of shoppers are planning to spend less on presents this year due to worries about money and rising energy bills.Christmas can be a magical time for lots of people but for those in a relationship, it can also involve navigating challenges like mixed expectations and different traditions, from what kind of gifts to give to what to eat or how you’ll split your time between each other’s family . And with the cost of living crisis, there’s even more pressure.