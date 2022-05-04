I’ve Worn The Hijab Since I Was 14. Here’s How I Feel About Modest Fashion

I became addicted to grainy hijab tutorials on YouTube. I spent hours watching women twist and turn, tuck and fold their fabric, pausing and replaying as I copied them in the mirror. The hijab became the perfect antidote to my deep teenage insecurities. From my bigger frame to the body hair that my white friends ridiculed, modest dressing covered up the things I felt embarrassed about. It allowed me to redefine my appearance. I would twist together two different coloured scarves or repurpose old headbands into hijab accessories. Soon, the Muslim girls who had been hesitant about my sudden hijabification were emulating my style. It felt empowering and validating.