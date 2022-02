As we're so often reminded, hands are one of the first places to show the natural and totally normal markers of getting older, for instance, changes in skin texture and colour. "Hands are constantly exposed to UV light from the sun and pollutants," explains Dr Pamela Benito from The Cosmetic Skin Clinic . She says that hands have thinner skin and over time they can lose fat and elasticity, causing a loss of volume — though this isn't anything to worry about and happens to everyone. In a world which pushes "anti-ageing" skincare and various tweakments , could it be that our collective hand insecurity is linked to an inherent fear of ageing? It may be a fact of life but the physical effects of getting older are just another thing that women are made aware of and forced to worry about. This no doubt adds to the unnecessary pressure that many may already feel.