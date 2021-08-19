Chemical Peels Have A Bad Reputation. Here’s Why You Should Get One

As with all skin treatments, from laser to microneedling, safety is the key to great results. "Find a medical professional who understands your skin — especially if you have ethnic skin, like myself — and what's appropriate for your skin needs," says Amy. Fatma agrees that it's important to ensure you are in the safe hands of a qualified professional. Check your aesthetician's credentials online and don't be afraid to ask to see their qualifications. "Ensure that you have had a consultation so that you understand the process involved as well as the benefits," adds Fatma. That way, you can get a feel for the person who will perform your treatment and how it can be tailored to your individual skin needs. She would also advise extra caution to those with darker skin tones. "The wrong peel, or a wrongly applied peel, could cause long-term melasma," says Fatma, which is why it's a must to discuss your treatment with an expert beforehand.