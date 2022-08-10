5:00pm — I meet some friends for dinner and drinks. We get dumplings and beer, splitting the bill ($52). We chat about what dance music events are on in the next few months. I call this group of friends my 'rave friends'. They aren’t ravers exactly, but we're all into a fun dance music moment. It's mainly because they don't have kids, so they're freer to do spontaneous things. If you don't have kids like me, it's so important to have friends who also don't have any. Sorry to all my friends with kids — I love you, but your life is completely different to mine and I like having friends that have the same freedom as me! $52