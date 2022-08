$1,547. I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment. It's light-filled, north-facing and right in the middle of all the great restaurants and bars in Brunswick East. I feel lucky to live here. I negotiated a small rent discount when I signed the lease last year. I have just renewed my lease for another year — big props to my landlord for not increasing the rent.My only debt at the moment is my HECS student loan, which is about $64 a week. I was considering paying it off in full with my savings, but after consulting my financial advisor (aka Reddit), I've realised that there are better ways to use that money.$35. I have a SIM-only plan with Felix. I get unlimited internet, so all my home/work internet needs are run from my phone's hotspot. It works perfectly. I live alone so all bills fall onto me. But not having to pay for the NBN is a huge saving.$0. I use a free online streaming site so I don't have Netflix, Stan, or any other subscriptions.$80$260: $18: $11.95: $50. I don’t drive much.: $1,930 yearly.$600 to a 'don't touch' account, $400 to a 'buffer' savings account , and $200 to my 'splurge' account.