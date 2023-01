Sydney Label Ginn Is Taking The Cowboy Aesthetic To Another Dimension

The more closely you look at Ginn's signature Holster Top and Western Pant, the more detail catches your eye, including a slick buckle closure at the back of the halter neck and a scalloped yoke on the mid-rise pants. As it turns out, there was no time better than the present to lean into the aesthetic, with cowboy boots being heralded as one of the big shoe styles of 2023 and their matching hats continuing to take over parties everywhere. But as founder Aislinn Walker shares with Refinery29 Australia, her designs are intentionally crafted to exist beyond the trend cycle.