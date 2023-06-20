ADVERTISEMENT
Danish ready-to-wear brand Ganni's reputation precedes itself. Known for its bold use of colour, extravagant collars and covetable accessories, the Scandinavian export has a celebrity fan base that includes names like Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Beyoncé (just to name a few).
Ganni has been available in Australia via its website and a handful of luxury retailers for a while, but for the first time in its 23-year history, Ganni can officially call Australia home. Ganni girls of Sydney, rejoice: there's now a flagship store located at The Galeries on George Street.
To celebrate the store's opening (and the opportunity to do some serious damage to our wallets) we visited the store and sussed out the best Ganni buys for winter. We spotted some on-trend cowboy boots, adorable cardigans and wide-legged jeans that ticked all our boxes as far as winter essentials are concerned. Ahead, the 11 Ganni pieces that made the Refinery29 Australia editorial team's winter wishlist.