To celebrate the store's opening (and the opportunity to do some serious damage to our wallets) we visited the store and sussed out the best Ganni buys for winter. We spotted some on-trend cowboy boots, adorable cardigans and wide-legged jeans that ticked all our boxes as far as winter essentials are concerned. Ahead, the 11 Ganni pieces that made the Refinery29 Australia editorial team's winter wishlist.