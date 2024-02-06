An Exclusive First Nations Collection Is Now Available To Shop On The Iconic

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In April 2023, it was announced that The Iconic had teamed up with First Nations Fashion + Design (FNFD), a national voice representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designers and creatives, to invest in Indigenous fashion.
In launching THE ICONIC x FNFD Incubator Program, the pilot program saw three First Nations designers engage in a series of workshops, tours and experiences, hosted by industry experts and cultural peers over a nine-month period. And excitingly, the collections are now available to shop on The Iconic.
The designers include Gungganji designer Elverina Johnson, the creative force behind the label Pink Fish; Mt. Isa designers Glenda McCulloch, Jaunita Doyle, Dale Bruce, and Cheryl Perez of the label Myrrdah; and Kuranda-based designer Briana Enoch of label Jarawee. The sessions covered important aspects of running a fashion label with longevity, including brand development, merchandising, and marketing to help each designer commercialise their brand.
As part of the program, each designer was matched with an industry mentor, including Pip Edwards (P.E Nation), Johnny Schembri (By Johnny), and Laura Liles (Kinga Csilla), as well as cultural mentors, including Shonae Hobson (Curator, First Nations Art at the National Gallery of Victoria), Julie Shaw (Founder and Creative Director of Maara Collective), and Yatu Widders Hunt (General Manager at Cox Inall Ridgeway, and Board Member on the Australian Fashion Council).
“It is extremely important to us at The Iconic to share our business learnings and expertise on e-commerce, tech and retail with growing businesses," said Gayle Burchell, The Iconic’s Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer in a statement. "It’s equally important for us to seek out opportunities to learn from First Nations designers to ensure we can play a role in better facilitating the economic empowerment of First Nations business owners."
When previously speaking to Refinery29 Australia, all three designers expressed their excitement to be involved in the incubator program. Mcculloch expressed that they always felt "that the fashion space was not a space for Blak people", and that this program was something they could only have dreamed of a few years ago.
They also each explained what inspired them to create these beautiful collections. "Like our Elders and ancestors had passed on our dreamtime stories through rock art, songlines and language, fashion will be another medium to bring our stories and wealth of cultural connection in the most contemporary and vibrant way that Australian fashion has ever seen," Enoch said. Johnson echoed this sentiment, explaining that "I usually draw my inspiration from being on Country in my community of Yarrabah in Far North Queensland, and from the ocean, as Yarrabah is situated nicely between the rainforest and the sea".
Each of the labels is distinct, and a true reflection of their individual creative vision. While Jarawee showcases vibrant prints inspired by storytelling, Pink Fish draws inspiration from the reef and rainforest in Far North Queensland, and Myrrdah's designs are inspired by the tones of the sunsets, rock faces, clay and the landscape that surrounds their Kalkadoon home in Northwest Queensland.
“The partnership has given the designers a new platform to showcase their incredible work and FNFD is thrilled to see the collections launched on The Iconic," said Grace Lillian Lee, FNFD’s Founder and Chair in a statement released by The Iconic.
"It is through these initiatives that we can continue to support the self-determination of First Nations Peoples within the industry, and assist them in further developing skills to grow their
businesses.”
All three collections are now available to shop on The Iconic.