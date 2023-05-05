R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In May

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Once again, the cooler weather has completely taken Australia by surprise. But while many people are mourning the loss of longer days and morning swims, we're choosing to embrace it. Bundling up in the cosiest of layers and curling up on the couch with a cup of tea and a good book (plus a face mask, of course) are things we look forward to as the winter chill sets in.
Once again, the cooler weather has completely taken Australia by surprise. But while many people are mourning the loss of longer days and morning swims, we're choosing to embrace it. Bundling up in the cosiest of layers and curling up on the couch with a cup of tea and a good book (plus a face mask, of course) are things we look forward to as the winter chill sets in.
Some of the Refinery29 Australia team is using cuddly knits and rich skincare products to soothe the sudden chill, while others are finally investing in higher-end investment pieces that will add joy to their lives (because we all need more of that on the dark commutes home). That means luxury beauty products, supple leather bags and warming accessories are filling our shopping carts.
Read ahead to find out exactly what beauty and fashion pieces the Refinery29 team is shopping this month.