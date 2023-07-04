ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's July, and we honestly don't know how that happened. Life is flying by in no time at all, but we've still managed to spend a large chunk of our paychecks on some really cute fashion and beauty products. Just girly things, y'know?
Maybe it's the internal chaos that comes with cancer season, but we've been investing in pieces that bring us a sense of joy and comfort. Whether that's a pair of extra funky track pants that give us the freedom to wear loungewear past our front door or a quirky evening bag that makes us smile every time we pick it up — we're all about the feel-good vibes this month.
Read ahead to find out exactly what beauty and fashion pieces the Refinery29 team is shopping this month.