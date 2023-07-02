Your July Horoscope Is Here – You’re About To Enter A New Era

We’ve arrived at July 2023, and the cosmic play in which we’re all characters just keeps amping up the drama with each passing day. On July 3, the full moon in Capricorn helps all zodiac signs set boundaries and boss up. Venus is still enjoying its stay in the fiery sign of Leo, and Mars will remain in Leo until July 10, and then enter the grounded sign of Virgo for six weeks.
While Venus won’t be leaving Leo until October, this month it begins its eight-week retrograde motion on July 22. This is the astrological highlight of the month. Venus only goes retrograde once every two years, so this is a pretty significant transit to have, and all zodiac signs will experience this shift, as it’ll encourage us to re-evaluate our values and desires in our closest relationships.
Neptune, the planet of fantasy, spends its first full month retrograde in Pisces. Once Leo Season begins July 22, followed by a series of squares between Pluto in Capricorn and the North Node in Aries (the nodes are changing this month from the Taurus-Scorpio axis to the Aries-Libra axis), the final nine days of the month may feel intense to navigate. It’s best to keep your schedule light as we adjust to this new era we’re collectively entering. Less is more this month.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, with your planetary ruler Mars entering Virgo on the 10th, you’re going to feel a drastic change in your mood and priorities. Your focus shifts to your health and wellness, after a period of fun and carefreeness. When was the last time you had a health check-up? This is the month to get your ducks in a row and tend to your body’s needs, even if you’d rather put it off. Prioritise your well-being and you’ll reap the rewards.
With Chiron, the asteroid that represents our inner wounds, beginning its retrograde in your sign on July 23, you’re likely to feel a bit more mellow and introverted during Leo season, and this may initially surprise you and your loved ones. The North Node, a symbol of our higher destiny, will enter your sign on July 17, and remain there for the next year and a half. This month, therefore, symbolises the beginning of a cosmic rite of passage of sorts. You’re evolving and growing wings. But that means that some necessary growing pains may be part of the process.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this month your planetary ruler Venus begins a two-month retrograde through Leo, on July 22. You’ll feel the pre-shadow effects of this retrograde as soon as July begins. This may cause many dramatic shake-ups in your relationships, and you’ll notice yourself being more stubborn and less patient with others. This is a good month to sign up for physical activities that help you blow off steam, rather than letting your frustrations eat you up inside.
Another reason you may feel more sensitive this month is the fact that the North Node, a symbol of our higher destiny, leaves your sign on July 17 after a year and a half stay. This means that you’re going through a cosmic graduation of sorts, where all the lessons you’ve been learning since January 2022 are coming to a head, and you’re being asked to embark on a new chapter by saying no to unhealthy patterns. Mars’ presence in Virgo starting July 10 will give you the discipline to embark on this new beginning, step by step.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, with your ruler Mercury in the sensitive sign of Cancer as the month begins, you may be grappling with intense emotions that you don’t know how to release. Make that your mission for Cancer season — accept the fact that you have feelings, and learn how to face them rather than running from them.
Once Mars, the planet of action, enters Virgo on July 10, followed by Mercury entering Leo on the 11th, you’ll feel a contrast between your desire to be in your own little world due to the Virgo energy, and your desire to put yourself out there boldly and courageously, due to the Leo energy. Just keep in mind that since Venus will begin its retrograde in Leo on the 22nd, a part of you may be prone to speaking before you think, which could lead to burnt bridges if you’re not careful.
This month you’re advised to get clear about what you want and why you want it so that you don’t end up confusing or hurting yourself or others due to your inconsistencies.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, your birthday season is teaching you a lot about patience and trusting the process. The Capricorn full moon on July 3 may reward you romantically by helping you see the best in someone who also sees the best in you. For some Cancers, engagements, proposals, weddings, or new friendships that are mutually fulfilling are likely to occur within the first half of the month.
Try to avoid making major relationship decisions starting July 22 onwards, when Venus will be retrograde in Leo in your sector of money and self-esteem. Not everything will be as it seems. Focus instead on paying off debt and organising your finances during the retrograde period — don’t let other people’s drama distract you from your own priorities. Leo season is a rebranding season for you, Cancer. Step into the energy of who you’ve always envisioned yourself to be.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you can tell that the person you are at the start of the month is not the same as who you’ll be by the end of the month. That’s largely due to Venus beginning its retrograde through your sign just a few minutes before Leo season begins, on July 22. You’ll already feel the pre-shadow effects of this retrograde as soon as the month begins, so give yourself space and grace to shed the dead skin and make room for your rebirth.
Also, know that the rebirth process may take longer than anticipated — part of your mission this month is to learn how to be patient. Mars’ presence in Virgo starting July 10 is the perfect aid in this learning mission — it activates your sector of money and security, so you’ll be able to slow down enough to assess what matters most to you, and why. Chances are, the less you put on your plate in terms of responsibilities or goals this month, the more gratitude you’ll have for the blessings and abundance that are already present in your life.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the month begins with a Capricorn full moon lighting up your sector of fun, fate, and true love. You may be pleasantly surprised by someone’s declaration of love during the first week of July, and a part of you may be wondering if it's too good to be true. With your planetary ruler Mercury in Cancer until July 11th, you’ll be able to intuitively discern between people who are just talking the talk and those who actually walk the walk. Trust your gut.
Mars, the planet of action, enters your sign on July 10 and remains there until August 27. This transit helps boost your self-esteem by making you feel more organised, but it can also lead to you overworking yourself and taking on other people’s problems. Pluto’s retrograde through Capricorn is here to help you set boundaries, and Mercury’s presence in Leo starting July 11 will also encourage you to be more assertive when it comes to learning how to say no to other people’s requests. Put your own needs first this month and beyond, Virgo. It’s game-changing.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, your planetary ruler Venus will begin its eight-week retrograde through Leo on July 22, and you’ll already be feeling the pre-shadow effects as soon as the month begins. This may not be the best month for starting new relationships or friendships, but rather for making sure the current connections in your life have a solid foundation and are mutually beneficial bonds.
Cancer season keeps going strong until July 22, and the South Node, a symbol of our karmic past, leaves the mysterious sign of Scorpio and enters your sign on July 17. It’ll remain in your sign for the next year and a half, which means you’ll be doing more shadow work, in a more light-hearted way than you did so far this decade. You’ll be learning about yourself by letting go of your attachment to who society told you you should be. The more you break free from other people’s expectations of you this month, the more phenomenal and liberating your life becomes.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’ve been traversing a very intense spiritual journey ever since the South Node, a symbol of our karmic past, entered your sign in January 2022. This month, on July 17, it bids adieu to its stay in Scorpio, and it enters Libra for the next year and a half. This means the North Node, a symbol of our higher destiny, will be in Aries.
This Aries-Libra axis of energy activates your sectors of health and healing, so starting in the second half of July you’ll be more focused on taking care of your body from the inside-out, and also tending to your spiritual needs from the inside-out.
But before we get there, the Capricorn full moon on July 3 helps you get your affairs in order when it comes to how you choose to consistently put yourself out there creatively. If you’ve been working on a major project behind the scenes, the combination of Venus and Mars’ presence in Leo activating your career sector may motivate you to put your work out there during the first week of July, and it’s likely to be received with great praise. It’s best to take creative and professional risks in the first three weeks of the month, because Venus will be retrograde in your career sector starting July 22 until September 3, and you may not feel the same momentum by month’s end.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the Capricorn full moon on July 3 helps you restructure your financial goals in a way that seems more rational and mature than you may have initially expected. Yes, you may have a “money comes, money goes” mentality, but now that Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is in Taurus until May 2024, you also know that having a nest egg has its benefits. This month the planets help you get your life together by encouraging you to take note of your financial patterns and make the necessary adjustments so that you can build and sustain generational wealth, step by step.
With Mercury entering your fellow fire sign of Leo on July 11, a part of you may be so inspired by your level-up mentality that you’ll want to share the good news with others. But watch out, Sag, because you may end up talking more than doing, and that’ll end up distracting you, and also potentially draining you of your energy once Venus begins its retrograde in Leo on July 22. Make sure your actions match your words this month, Sag.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this month is all about getting adjusted to Pluto’s retrograde motion through your sign, which lasts until January 2024. You may get hit with blasts from the past as you navigate Mercury’s presence through Cancer during the first ten days of July. If you’re still dealing with situationships, ex-lovers, or the one that got away, the full moon in your sign on July 3 (and the week that follows) will illuminate a need to have clarity, as well as set clear-cut boundaries, in whatever aspect of your life feels disorienting.
Mars’ entrance in your fellow Earth sign of Virgo on July 10 provides you with the structure and stability that you need after an intense period of drama due to Mars’ transit through Leo. But Mars in Virgo can also make you take yourself and others a bit too seriously, which could lead to you focusing too much on improving your relationships and your life, rather than simply living in the moment.
Fortunately, the North Node’s entrance into Libra on July 17 will lighten up the mood for the next year and a half, and while at first you may not be used to the unpredictable nature of Libra, a part of you will realise that it benefits you to let go of the need of control, and trust the process. Make that your mantra of the month.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with the Capricorn full moon striking on July 3 and activating your sector of spirituality and closure, you may be in hermit mode during the first week of July. You’ve been going, going, going this year with your planetary ruler Saturn now in Pisces, lighting up your money sector.
A part of you has felt more creative than ever, but it could also be leading to artistic burnout if you haven’t been pacing yourself. This month’s full moon, combined with Venus’ retrograde in Leo — which activates your sector of marriage — on July 22, will force you to slow down, for your own sake.
You’ll also notice a shift in your ability to connect socially and technologically with others starting on July 17, when the North Node enters Aries for the next year and a half. Your communication sector is lit up by this nodal shift, so many blessings are around the corner for you when it comes to building your personal or business brand and marketing yourself and your talents. All you have to do is rise up to the challenge of consistently showing up for yourself and your gifts.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the month begins with your planetary ruler Neptune having just begun its five-month retrograde through your sign. This retrograde is helping you admit your own shortcomings to yourself first, and also to others. But it’s also helping you recognise the fact that none of us is perfect — we’re literally all winging it.
This month is about giving yourself and others grace. The Capricorn full moon on July 3 helps you do so, as it lights up your sector of friendship and social networks, allowing you to peacefully forgive those who have genuinely apologised, and peacefully release people who are wasting your time. It’s all love though.
Once Venus begins its retrograde in Leo on the 22, your sector of health and wellness is activated, and you may not have as much energy in the final week of July as you did in the first three. This is your invitation to check in with your mental and physical health, especially due to Saturn and Neptune both being retrograde in your sign at the same time. You may benefit from receiving psychological support from a therapist or counsellor who will help you express some of the challenges you’ve been privately undergoing. Swimming, meditating, and journaling will help too.