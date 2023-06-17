The New Moon In Gemini Is Here — It’s Time To Lead With Your Heart

The New moon in Gemini, which occurs on June 17 PT at 9:37 pm (June 18 AEDT 2:37pm). and June 18 ET at 12:37 am (June 18 AEST 5:37pm), is asking us to lead with our hearts. As the last New moon of spring, this is our chance to embark on a fresh journey that leads us into our summertime adventures. With the Summer Solstice days away (it begins on June 21), we are planting seeds for an amazing and awesome season complete with fervour and excitement.
New moons signify a time of change. When the sun and moon connect in the sky, we’ll become aware of the new reality and intentions that we want to bring to life over the next 30 days. Since it marks the beginning of the lunar cycle, we can manifest our desires by talking them out, journaling, making a vision board, or saying positive affirmations. As long as we fully and completely believe in our visions, the easier it’ll be to bring them to fruition — especially with this particular New moon.
The planet Neptune, currently in the zodiac sign Pisces, creates an exact square with the sun and the moon (an exact square is a fraught astrological aspect that occurs when two planets are 90 degrees apart — in this case it’s three, but because the sun and the moon are in the same sign and degree, it counts as one). This energy brings a fantastical, creative, and dreamy vibe our way. Evocative Pluto, retrograde in Capricorn, shares a minor frustration called a quincunx (this is a slightly intense astrological aspect of 150 degrees between planets) with the sun and moon. The quincunx helps us understand our subconscious phobias and pushes us to work through them. The caveat is that we can get extra emotional and sensitive, which can make us less confident than usual. In order to be self-assured, we’ll need to embrace our intuition and use that as a method of coming closer to our objectives.
The asteroids Ceres, Juno, and Eris connect with the New moon. Ceres is the unconditional love and support we receive from others. When in Virgo, the dwarf planet represents the work we do to attain the affection we want. Ceres in a hard aspect to the moon can make us feel as though we aren’t getting the TLC we crave. Juno is the loyal and doting partner who occasionally acts out at times (but solely when jealousies arise). With Juno in Gemini aligning with the Sun and moon, we’ll be able to talk about our needs and find the love we deserve. Passionate asteroid Eris is extra spicy in the zodiac sign Aries. It’ll rev up our sentiments and push us to fight for our passions. Overall, the asteroids are adding a zestful flavour and courage towards implementing our goals and hopes and making them a reality.
Hours before the New moon, rule maker planet Saturn starts nearly five months of marching backwards in Pisces (the retrograde ends on November 4). Saturn retrograde will make us take control of our destiny and assert our power. Instead of adhering to authority figures we’ll want to be the one in charge. This adds more determination in achieving our purpose. On June 18, communication Mercury, who is in Gemini, harmonises with passionate Venus in Leo, ushering us to go for the gold and lean into our heart’s desires. Lucky planet Jupiter in Taurus links up with Saturn retrograde on June 19, bringing structure to our plans. This is the day that we’ll begin to build the impossible dream.
The New moon in Gemini is our moment to get out of our comfort zone. Self-doubt is the only thing holding us back. Now is the time to leave our fears behind us. Our moment to shine like the bright stars we are is here. All the more reason why we should trust our instincts and live our best lives. It doesn’t matter what others think, as long as we assert our passions and honour our values in the process. Believing in ourselves is the most important part of making our aspirations real — even if it seems like a pipe dream.