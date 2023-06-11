Your Horoscope This Week: June 11 to 17, 2023

Scorpio, you care more than you tend to admit you care. And that’s okay. You care so much that words can’t even encapsulate how much you care. That’s why it’s easier for you to say “I don’t care,” with a spirit of indifference. You know this. I know this. We know this. But this week, something major shifts in you. On the 11th, one of your planetary rulers, Pluto, re-enters Capricorn for a final six-month stretch (and then starting in January 2024 it re-enters Aquarius for 20 years). This highlights your communication sector, and Pluto’s four-month retrograde through Capricorn will help clear any part of your throat chakra that’s been blocked by fear, deception, anger, frustration, humiliation, shame, or pain. Pluto’s final retrograde through Capricorn (during our lifetime) will be one of the most healing experiences you’ve ever gone through, so be present with each lesson and open to the transformation.