Ella Purnell Talks New Fallout TV Series & Why She Loves Playing Women In Survival Mode

Purnell has already established herself well and truly in the dystopian universe. Many viewers will know her for her role as Jackie in the award-winning series Yellowjackets , which saw a bunch of teenagers bid for survival after a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness (warning: may contain cannibalism). But it's not so much the post-apocalyptic genre that draws her to these projects (in fact, Purnell says that she's "not a big post-apocalyptic genre fan", shocking us all); it's the idea of watching women in survival situations, and all the complexity that comes with that.