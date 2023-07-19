Not until halfway through high school. I always knew money was tight — no school camps, no pocket money, no recess snacks, but I didn't think it was an issue. The wake-up call was when we moved out of social housing to our own unit. I had eagerly invited some friends over, but when they came, they couldn’t wrap their heads around how it wasn’t a standalone house and that my bedroom was the size of my friends’ walk-in wardrobes. One girl called it a “Soviet prison”. My dad had always shielded me from financial worries, so that comment was a punch in the face.