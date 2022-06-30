Jameen worked at Camilla and Marc for three years before quitting to work on Dyspnea, and learnt a lot from her position there. We believe we’re always learning, and we never reach a point where that stops. When it comes to business, we try to remove all ego and keep in mind that if someone can do the job better than us, we let them do it or have them teach us how. Being open to learning and constantly improving is something we value in our business.