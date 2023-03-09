You Can Save Up To $400 On Dyson’s Cult-Famous Vacuums Right Now

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For years, the Dyson name has been synonymous with household cleaning. The tech giant is known for creating stick vacuum cleaners with supreme sucking abilities. The only downside some people find with these cult-famous suckers is the price tag. However, Dyson knows how to throw a good sale, and with Dyson Week kicking off today, we're in for a real treat.
Advertisement
Many of Dyson's beloved vacuum cleaners and air purifiers are on sale for hundreds of dollars off the RRP, making it a great time to treat yourself to one of the brand's holy grail household products — or score one for someone special.
Take the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP00, for example, which is currently $200 off RRP (now $499, was $699). Vacuums like the V10 Absolute+ and V8 Absolute are both $300 off (currently $899 and $699, respectively).
While these stellar savings are live right now, there's no telling how long these deals will last, so if there's a Dyson product lingering in your cart, snag it before the sale ends.
Let's check out more of what's on offer, shall we?
Dyson Purifier Sales
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP00 (was $699, now $499 - save $200) is the best of both worlds; it's a purifying heater in winter and a fan in summer. The purifier works to capture ultrafine particles from the air like pollen, pet dander and bacteria while a layer of carbon crystals captures gases, odours and domestic fumes before circulating purified air throughout the room.
Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales
If you're someone who prefers a ball vacuum or needs that extra oomph, Dyson also has a sale on two of its best-selling ball vacs — the Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra vacuum (was $699, now $499) and the Cinetic Big Ball Absolute vacuum (was $999, now $799).
Advertisement
Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales
Aside from being known for their incredible suction power, Dyson vacuums also have smart adopting technology so you can go from carpets to floorboards easily, have a run time of up to 60 minutes (depending on the model), and are super lightweight.
Right now, you can score the V15 Detect Complete for $1,249 (was $1,499 — save $200), the V10 Absolute+ for $799 (was $1,199 — save $400), the V8 Absolute for $599 (was $999 — save $400), the V10 $799 (was $999 — save $200), the V11 for $999 (was $1,199 — save $200), and the V8 Origin Plus for $499 (was $699 — save $200).
Throughout the sale, Dyson is also offering some pretty sweet gift-with-purchase deals including a bonus gift valued at up to $99 when you purchase any Corrale, Airwrap or Supersonic styler. You can explore more here.