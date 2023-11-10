16 Adorable Christmas Outfits To Get Your Dog Into The Festive Spirit

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
One of the greatest delights as a child is perching the human-sized reindeer antlers headband atop a very small, very uninterested dog’s head. They sat there for all of three seconds before shaking it off, throwing us a look of betrayal before promptly bolting away.
Luckily, we've come a long way since our childhoods, and our pooches no longer have to suffer the indignity of wearing an oversized headband (they have their own canine-sized version to hate just as much!). Yes, when it comes to dressing our canine companions up for the Christmas season, they have about as many wardrobe options as we do.
To keep the good times rolling for our pooches this Christmas (and, let's be honest, to keep ourselves entertained), we've rounded up the cutest outfits for your best dog to don for your next Xmas lunch.