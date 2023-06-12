A Week In Petersham, Sydney, As A Communications Specialist On $118,000

6:00am — I wake up after a good solid eight hours of sleep. See a text from my phone from another ex of mine, E. He's texting me about how he's in Brittany and there's a painting that reminds him of The Tudors. We watched that show together. I don't wanna talk about this relationship, lol. I had a messy few years. Anyway, ignore me. I shout "hello" so M. can hear me and ask him to come into the bedroom. To be clear, M. knows about everything in my life, including my messy era.