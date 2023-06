A Week In Petersham, Sydney, As A Communications Specialist On $118,000

7:10am — Today is an office day so I get up earlier. I had bad dreams last night about my ex, J. I found out that my friend A. saw him walking with his new Asian girlfriend and they were walking my border collie. I say "my" because he was mine. I bought him alone when I was 21, but J. had formed a strong attachment with him. One of the reasons why we broke up (and why I am broke) is because we did long distance for a year while I lived in Paris, which was a major dream of mine. But we weren't aligned. He took care of the dog while I was away. When I came back from Paris, everything imploded further. I now have zero money because I had to fly back during Covid. Yep!!!