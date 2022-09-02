There’s a lyric in Where’d All The Time Go? by Dr Dog that reads, “She gets dressed up like a pillow, so she’s always in bed.” And honestly, I’ve never related to anything more.
Vans also seems to relate to this viral TikTok song, as the iconic sneaker brand has given its famous shoes a fresh (and comfy) update.
The Old Skool Overt ComfyCush collection takes Vans' everyday sneaker one step further by ramping up the support. With puffy platform pillows, a new foam midsole, and a moulded and textured sock liner, the new range feels as snug as it looks.
The style of the ComfyCush is different to what Vans has been known for since its first drop in 1966. Located in California, two brothers and their partners began the Van Doren Rubber Company. They manufactured shoes on the premises and sold them directly to the public in the hopes of cutting out retailers and increasing profits.
Loved by skateboarders for their sticky soles and rubber features, Vans became the 'it' shoe of the streets. Now, over fifty years later, the ComfyCush range has been designed for those with active lifestyles and folks who don't want to swap comfort for style.
The Old Skool Overt colourways include grey and beige, and are a perfectly low-key addition to your everyday shoe rotation.
Get ready to give your feet their very own pillow.
The Old Skool Overt ComfyCush collection arrives in-store and online from August 26.
