Vans have replaced the iconic Old Skool patchwork style with snippets from the anime show itself in these sneakers. In another Old Skool option, the celestial night sky is shown, highlighting Sailor Moon's famous illustrations. The skate-wear brand is known for its slip-on style so the collaboration had to include a pair. You'll find the Sailor Guardians and Dark Kingdom-filled characters taking up the big real estate on these shoes.