While Sailor Moon is about fighting monsters, an overarching theme of unwavering friendship is at the heart of the nineties Japanese manga and TV show. This was also true of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, the 2003 live action reboot. The Sailor Moon series’ love of friendship is why skate-wear brand, Vans, has released a special collection in collaboration with the Japanese pop culture icon — an icon that's sold over 35 million manga copies worldwide.
The action-packed collection of footwear, clothes and accessories capture the stories of both Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians across classic Vans styles. It's available to nab online and in-store at Vans now, so read on for a first look of the collab.
Advertisement
Vans have replaced the iconic Old Skool patchwork style with snippets from the anime show itself in these sneakers. In another Old Skool option, the celestial night sky is shown, highlighting Sailor Moon's famous illustrations. The skate-wear brand is known for its slip-on style so the collaboration had to include a pair. You'll find the Sailor Guardians and Dark Kingdom-filled characters taking up the big real estate on these shoes.
These silver hi-tops embody the essence of Sailor Moon. The Sk8-Hi Stacked infuses textiles with satin quarters and smooth leather. It's decorated with Sailor Moon’s transformation brooch and bow with translucent heels and toe bumpers decked out in Sailor Guardian planet symbols. So futuristic.
Not vibing the lace-ups? The Vans x Sailor Moon collab also features these La Costa Slide-Ons. This way, you can take the Sailor Guardians with you on adventures all summer long.
As well as the shoes, Vans is also releasing merch so true Sailor Moon fans can wear their fandom on their sleeve (or hat).
With a graphic t-shirt, a crew fleece highlighting the iconic costumes, and a baseball cap, all of your fandom dreams will be achieved.
Advertisement
Advertisement