During an amazing trip to Kenya, it was really apparent just how special the fabrics and textiles available there were. Everyone we saw in Nairobi was dressed up in a way you never really see in Melbourne. As we visited more and more markets, the answer just hit us in the face. We had one of those Oprah Winfrey 'Aha' moments. Gorman was huge back then (and still is), and they were the brand you went to for colour. We realised that we could offer colour and coolness in our own way.