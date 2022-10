12:30pm — I pull myself out of bed and head to Chadstone to buy something for a work event that I have in a few weeks. I park my car in the valet section ($40 on weekends) and head to a few shops in search of a gown. After trying on a few pieces, I accept that I'll have to find something online. In Myer, I see that the new Dyson Airwrap is in stock. I've been debating getting this for at least six months, as I've seen it everywhere. I think it would be good for my hair type and make my life a whole lot easier, but it is ridiculously expensive. After standing there and debating the purchase for a good ten minutes, I bite the bullet and get it. I figure if it's horrible I can return it or give it to a friend. I pay for it and am set back a whopping $899. It's probably not my smartest purchase, but I'm hoping it lives up to the hype!