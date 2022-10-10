9:30am — I manage to sleep in this morning, before finally getting up and going for a walk. I walk to my mum's house and bring her and my stepfather some coffee ($12.50). We enjoy it in the park across from their place. I didn't spend a lot of time with Mum and her husband growing up, but after the Covid lockdowns, they moved to the city to be closer to my brother and me. Since they moved, I've always made an effort to see them at least once a week, but I also call Mum on the way home from work every day to fill her in. One of the best things about moving out of home was rebuilding the relationship with my mum — we're not in each other's space all the time, so it makes life so much easier! $12.50