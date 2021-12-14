Your Christmas TV Guide 2021: All The Shows To Catch This Festive Season

In what has been one of the most uncertain years, we can take pleasure in this one certainty: that when we finally clock off work for Christmas and plonk ourselves on the sofa, there will be some decent holiday programming lighting up our TV screens.
In this magical time, aka the lead-up to Christmas, there’s something for everyone – whether you’re a festive fanatic or you just want to unplug your brain and get lost in some sheer escapism.
From the highly anticipated return of a series fave to an eerie new drama and some genuinely tear-jerking holiday specials, we have you sorted for a round-up of everything you can’t miss for Christmas 2021…
