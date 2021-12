By the time the credits roll, there is a surprise twist that makes it hard to ignore what feel like anti-vaxx notions permeating the film's messaging. This might not have been Griffin's intention and more a case of bad timing, as the film was supposedly rushed out and wrapped before the first lockdown. Keira Knightley has since said in an interview that the film’s twist "became this completely fucked up thing and that would have been fine [had the pandemic not happened] and it isn’t now." It's pretty unfortunate, and in the scheme of films that feel too close to home, this one feels uncomfortably, scorchingly close. It may be unique and have all the dressings of a Christmas film but perhaps not one to watch if you're looking to get into the festive spirit.