From a nutritionist's point of view, it is wrong to assume that certain foods will present issues in very specific places on the face, as face mapping suggests. "We are all unique and our bodies are very complex," says Kelly. Dr Phillips agrees. "There is no scientific basis for face mapping and certainly from a dermatological perspective it does not make sense. There is no physiological mechanism that would explain it." Put simply, a few glasses of mulled wine isn't going to give you wrinkles or eye bags. "It's also worth noting that what we eat and drink around the festive period accounts for just a very small proportion of what we consume in a whole year," says Kelly. "What we eat over the course of a few days or even a couple of weeks is unlikely to have much of an impact in the long run. Christmas (and the food that comes with it) is a time to be enjoyed." Dr Phillips concurs. "It is unlikely that indulging over several days is going to have a significant impact on your skin," he says, suggesting a long-term diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, pulses, nuts, wheat and brown rice. "These all have health benefits that extend beyond the skin."