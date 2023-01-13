"Being as size-inclusive as possible was a non-negotiable for me. The products are inspired and tested by all the women in my life, so creating lingerie that suits a wide variety of shapes and sizes was important," she says. "We are very much a 'slow fashion' brand, we do not have frequent launches, only averaging 2-3 new products a year. Not only do we strive to be socially and ethically responsible, but we are also committed to only working with suppliers who share these values," Grasso adds.