A Week In Northcote, Melbourne, As A Cafe Worker On $44,000

Rent: $1,868 split with my partner, so $934 each per month. It's just the two of us in a two-bedroom apartment in Northcote. It's a steal compared to the housing market at the moment. We almost had our rent increased by $66 a month but managed to negotiate our way out of it.

Utilities: $200, split 50/50 with my partner

Streaming: $23.99. I pay for Binge and Disney+, I use my family's Netflix account, and I use a friend's Stan account.

iCloud Storage: $14.99. I have 22,193 photos on my phone and need to make sure I never run out of storage!

Car Space Rent: $100, split 50/50 with my partner. Our apartment only comes with one car space and we each have a car, so we rent an additional space from another person in our building.

Psychologist: $180 with about $89 back in Medicare benefits.

Pay the Rent contribution: $5

Savings Contributions: I try to put some money aside each month when my expenses aren't too high. This will usually be 10% of my pay into my Smile savings account and 20% into my Fire Extinguisher account. When I do this properly, it's $1,024.80 each month.