I Wish I’d Bought A Portable Steamer Sooner — Here’s Why

As somebody who is generally always running late. I have been known to pick something up from my "floordrobe," inspect it and then put it on, hoping for the best. I have ironed clothes while they're on my body. I'm invariably crushed and creased, but doing my best. Oh, and I also spend a fortune at the dry cleaner for all of those pesky "dry clean only" pieces in my wardrobe (and yes, I am too lazy to hand wash and press them myself as per my mother's suggestion — you're always right mum!). This is despite a life-long desire to be the kind of chic, perfectly turned-out and always appropriate for any social situation lady. Basically, to be Grace from Grace & Frankie.