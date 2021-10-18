It's been a rough year (you probably don't need another reminder). But, in times like these, it's even more important to have those deep and meaningful conversations with the people closest to us.
On top of that, we're all for finding extra ways to remind the people closest to us, just how much they add to our lives. Whether it's in the form of putting together a care package for a pal who's a frontline worker, or that extra check-in with your roommate who's been made redundant, there are so many different ways to show your appreciation for the ones that have stuck by you through thick and thin.
So, to help you toast to that someone special in your life, Brown & Co. is giving away a prize package to help you elevate your next moment with them.
All you have to do is tell us who you'd love to spend an afternoon with, deep in a DnM (maybe with a glass of Brown & Co. in hand) and why.
Two winners will receive $1000 to share with their nominated friend plus a case of Brown & Co. wine (including their A Little Sweet Rosé and A Little Dry Moscato) for both winner and nominee. There will also be two runner ups who receive a mixed case of wines.
So, whether you're celebrating with someone close or just looking to add a little spice to your first celebratory post-lockdown dinner party, this could be the perfect way to do so.
Sometimes the simple things in life — like having a long chat with a pal over a delicious bottle of vino — are the moments that mean the most, so think about who those moments are best spent with.
