Turns Out, Supportive Listening Can Help Your Friends Live Longer

So what is supportive listening then? Well, it’s similar to active listening, but does have some differences. Where active listening encourages people to look for meaning in what is being communicated, supportive listening requires the listener to simply be receptive to what is being said, and responding to the emotions presented, instead of say, offering advice or solutions. Not only can this help alleviate some of the emotional labour of the listener, but as the study suggests, it can help your friends to feel more supported. is the act of letting people tell stories or vent while being fully attentive and connected. And after all, sometimes when life throws us curveballs, we just need to vent to our friends , free of quick fixes.