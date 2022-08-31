At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Spring is here! For some, that means spending more time outside in the sun. For others (like this writer), it looks like getting hyped for Binge's new shows and movies landing on the platform in September.
For the Game Of Thrones fans among us, I don't need to tell you that House of the Dragon continues to drop new episodes every Monday. The superhero fiends will be glad to hear that season three of DC's Stargirl is set to keep you on your toes with new episodes being released weekly.
Yes, Halloween might be a good two months away but we'll take any excuse to get into the spooky spirit. That's why we'll be tuning back into classics like Supernatural, American Horror Story, Scream, Zodiac and Little Shop Of Horrors.
September 1
DC's Stargirl, Season 3 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 17, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Reservation Dogs, Season 2, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 5, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3, Episode 11, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Buckhead Shore, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
People Of Earth, Seasons 1 and 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Last Movie Stars (Ethan Hawke), Season 1 PREMIERE, DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, Episode 65, DAILY EPISODES
The Young & The Restless, Season 51, Episode 41, DAILY EPISODES
Coronation Street, Episode 10719, DAILY EPISODES
Emmerdale, Episode 9418, DAILY EPISODES
Eastenders, Episode 6543, DAILY EPISODES
Moonfall
September 2
Rap Sh!t, Season 1 FINALE
American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Alone: Frozen, Season 1, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Southern Charm, Season 8, Episode 11, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
All Star Shore, Season 1, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Bottom Line, Season 22, Episode 84, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer, Season 1, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Dune (2021)
Scream (2022)
Wonder
Birds Like Us
Midnight In The Switchgrass
September 3
Life Below Zero, Season 9, Episode 10, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Wolf (2021)
Father's Day
September 4
The Jonathan Ross Show, Season 18 FINALE
Alone: Skills Challenge, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
I'm Sorry, Seasons 1 and 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Marry Me
The Good Liar
September 5
House of the Dragon, Season 1, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Masterchef, Season 18 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES DAILY
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 FINALE
Married To Medicine Atlanta, Season 9, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 3, Episode 18, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef, Season 1, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Paddock To Plate, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Grace Kelly: Precious Moments, DOCUMENTARY
A Taste of Italy With Nisha Katona, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 6
Supernatural, Seasons 1-15, COMPLETE BOXSET RELEASE
Industry, Season 2, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4 FINALE
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 1, Episode 15, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Kenyan Bake Off, Season 2, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
September 7
What We Do In The Shadows, Season 4 FINALE
Sherwood, Season 1, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gogglebox Australia, Season 16, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Mary Berry Simple Comforts, Season 1 FINALE
Forged In Fire, Season 8, Episode 49, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Zeppelin, DOCUMENTARY
Afterburn, Season 22, Episode 85, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Newton Avenue, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Dream Kitchens And Bathrooms, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Celebrity Beef with John McHale, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Are You The One UK, Season 1, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
September 8
Katrina Babies, DOCUMENTARY
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 9
American Horror Stories, Season 2 FINALE
Raising a F-ing Star, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gigglebiz, Season 5, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Studio 54: The Documentary, DOCUMENTARY
Rise And Fall: The World Trade Center, DOCUMENTARY
The Matrix
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix Reloaded
Gulliver Returns
September 10
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20, Episode 26, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
24 Hours In Emergency, Season 13, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
9/11: Four Flights, DOCUMENTARY
Red Rocket
Hachi: A Dogs Tale
Monster Family 2
The 355
September 12
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 9, Episode 22, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Anarchists, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Coronation Street: Icons, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 13
E! Live from the Red Carpet: 2022 Emmy Awards, SPECIAL EVENT
The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, SPECIAL EVENT
September 15
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 5 FINALE
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 FINALE
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 8, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Great American Railway Journeys, Season 4, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Highway Thru Hell, Season 10, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Little Shop Of Horrors
September 16
Gold Digger - The Search For Australian Rugby, DOCUMENTARY
The Matrix Resurrections
September 17
The Pirates! A Band of Misfits
C'mon C'mon
September 19
A Life in Ten Pictures, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 20
The Cleaning Lady, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Industry, Season 2 FINALE
Shipping Wars, Season 8, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 21
Celebrity Beef with John McHale, Season 1 FINALE
Geordie Shore, Season 23 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Cold Case Killers, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Gold Rush: White Water, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 22
This England, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Escape From Kabul, DOCUMENTARY
Great British Sewing Bee, Season 8 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Yakka Dee, Seasons 4 and 5, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Zodiac
September 23
Chicago P.D., Season 10 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Jackass Forever
September 24
Rambo: Last Blood
September 25
Control Room, Season 1 PREMIERE, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Studio 666
September 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 5 FINALE
1000-LB Sisters, Season 3, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 27
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 1 FINALE
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Teen Mom UK, Season 8 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Lion Spy, DOCUMENTARY
September 28
Sherwood, Season 1 FINALE
90 Day: The Single Life, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
After the 90 days: David and Annie, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
After the 90 days: Loren and Alexei, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Abraham Lincoln, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
September 29
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12 FINALE
Reservation Dogs, Season 2 FINALE
Buckhead Shore, Season 1 FINALE
My Pet & Me: Vet Tales, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Get Smart
September 30
Southern Charm, Season 8 FINALE
Alone: Frozen, Season 1 FINALE
World War Z
Just Mercy