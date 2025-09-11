Katie Cassidy Could’ve Been Serena van der Woodsen: “It Was Between Blake And I”

"I love [executive producer] Josh Schwartz, and was very excited to be considered for the [Juliet Sharp] role. I don't know if Leighton [Meester] had any influence over that [opportunity]." Because Katie was born and raised in Los Angeles, she notes that having Leighton there for the "big change" of coming to New York was really important to her. "Leighton is still a very, very good friend of mine," Cassidy shares. "It was nice to have a companion, someone I knew," she shares.



"I love women who support other women, and she's very much one of those people. I kind of felt taken care of, and I also felt like I was taking care of her in a way."