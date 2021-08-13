The Gossip Girl Finale Was Full Of Clues For Part 2. Let The Creator Explain.

Safran would use his vantage point into the “scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite” to create the 2007 hit teen series for The CW. It starred a bunch of hot unknowns who would go on to become somebodies — including Safran himself, who says he has more in common with the “other side” after his TV success. In addition to Gossip Girl, Safran is also responsible for the cult classic series Smash, the military thriller Quantico, and now, the even more opulent and trendsetting 2021 GG reboot. The HBO Max series (airing on Binge in Australia), which had its part 1 finale on August 12, will return in November for the final six episodes of its inaugural season. It's (all but officially) renewed for a season 2, according to Safran, who already has big plans for more cameos from the original cast, more controversial jokes, and even more rich people problems.

