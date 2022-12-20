Welcome to the 16th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Fierce, fearless and fun are the words that spring to mind when describing Marrickville, Sydney. The industrial area is dotted with warehouses, graffitied walls and sprawling vines over brick family homes now turned into sharehouses.
Against this backdrop is a hub of performers, designers, models and artists who live by the rule that life is a show that we’re all here to bear witness to — an exuberance reflected back in the ’fits here, where costume meets cool
In this round of Street View, photographer Lexi Laphor swung by Marrickville to capture the eccentric magic contained in this popular Inner West suburb.
Lace, ribbons, frills and unexpected twists — like stockings worn as a top — are the norm here, while fluffy hats and sneakers prove to be a staple in Marrickville wardrobes. The weather might be heating up, but layering and maxi hems are counterbalanced with saturated colours to maintain brightness this summer.
Check out these 23 local legends and their street style looks ahead.