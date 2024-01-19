15 Pyjama Sets That Are Chic Enough To Wear Outside The House

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Over the past few years, comfort has increasingly informed more of our fashion choices. First, many of us ditched high heels on a night out in favour of sneakers and then some of us pushed our skinny jeans aside for wide-leg silhouettes that flatter and also let our legs breathe.
It's fair to say that in 2024, comfort doesn't come at the expense of style, and the most obvious proof of this is us eagerly embracing sleepwear as daywear. From silky co-ords that skim our figures, to linen and cotton sets that feel airy on sweltering summer days and also look cute with boots and underneath a leather jacket on cooler days, you'll be catching us wearing our pyjamas out and about all year round.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favourite pyjama sets in bold patterns and breathable neutrals.
