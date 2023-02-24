Sometimes, there's a purchase we make that just changes the game. It might be a pair of socks. It might be a lip balm from some random newsagent. It might even be a damn mini whiteboard.
We've all got our little quirks, and often, our spending habits are merely reflections of these. Yes, most impulse buys can veer on the nonsensical end of the spectrum. But every now and then, you strike a nugget of gold that makes you wonder how you ever did without.
From late-night Kmart runs for weird and wonderful home essentials (#notsponsored), to affordable beauty essentials that we now can't live without, we've compiled some of our most intelligent buys. Ahead, 17 of the best purchases we've made this year — all under $25.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.