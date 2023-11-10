17 Perth Op Shops Where You’re Guaranteed To Uncover Your Next Thrifted Gem

With the likes of online stores like Depop and Facebook Marketplace, catering to our second-hand and vintage shopping desires, sometimes it can be easy to forget just how thrilling it is to rifle through racks of clothing, rummage into piles, or wander through aisles of second-hand furniture.
Nothing quite beats that frisson of excitement when you stumble across a hidden gem amongst the cheap t-shirts, or fumble through the framed pictures and find some spectacular, quirky artwork. And look, with the cost of living rising, we’re all on the lookout for a bargain, so being able to nab an entire new wardrobe for a budget price is always going to brighten your day.
If you’re on the lookout for amazing pieces at amazing prices, or maybe you’re a vintage gal dreaming of your next iconic '60s dress — Perth’s op shops and vintage stores has something for everyone.
AYLA (Assisting Your Life to Achieve)
With its bright rainbow exterior, small café area with a garden and aviary, AYLA is a vibrant gem of an op shop with everything from clothes to furniture and second-hand toys — all at reasonable prices. As a bonus, AYLA’s funding directly specialises in assisting the LGBTQIA+ community, providing accommodation to young people left unhoused due to their sexuality.
10 McKinnon St, Cockburn Central
Bluebird Vintage
Whilst a little more on the boutique pricing level, Bluebird Vintage is an absolute must-visit. This tiny little store is overflowing with quirky vintage items and is home to an amazing clothing selection, with some absolutely incredible dresses (can confirm I have bought three from there), especially if you love the '50s, '60s or '70s vibe. It might look small from the outside, but set aside a solid amount of time to work your way through everything — there’s so much to see inside!
288 Cambridge St, Wembley
Hope Op Shop
This cute little op shop has a vintage boutique feel, but without the vintage boutique price tags (phew). Hope Op Shop has a range of clothing and bric-a-brac items, and prides itself on its friendly, welcoming staff. The funds raised go towards food, education, medical assistance, and refuge for the people living in Nakuru, Kenya.
403 Albany Highway, Victoria Park
Good Sammy’s Fremantle
Here’s a fun fact about Perth: Fremantle used to be the place to op shop. You’d make a day of it; catching a train down and ducking in and out of the shops, stopping only to refuel with some damn fine coffee from one of the many cafes. It stands to reason then that the Good Sammy’s Fremantle is one of the best. It’s a big old open space jam-packed with clothing, some furniture and assorted knick-knacks just begging to collect dust on your bookshelves.
12/19 William St, Fremantle
Paraquad Industries Op Shop
If it’s second-hand books you’re after, Paraquad Industries Op Shop in Stirling is your best bet for nabbing that sixteenth copy of Twilight for your collection. But seriously, this place is a booklovers dream, and you’ll be sure to find a book (or ten) to add to your already towering TBR. For the clothes hunters among us, don’t worry, Paraquad has a selection of second-hand clothing for browsing as well.
3/39 Erindale Rd, Stirling
The Belmont Strip
If the name is confusing, that’s because when I say “the Belmont strip” I’m referring to four op-shops in a row, side-by-side, which may just be the definition of heaven. Located on Abernethy Road, Anglicare, Vinnies, Salvos and Good Sammy’s all cluster together and all deliver on the goods when it comes to one-of-a-kind scores and significantly price-reduced items. Make sure you set aside a few hours shopping time, because these stores are massive!
Abernethy Rd, Belmont
Lucy in Disguise
Another store that’s more vintage than second-hand, Lucy in Disguise has a huge array of clothing for men and women across all the different decades (you might even find items from as far back at the 1920s!) Bonus: if you’re shopping more on the costume side of things, they have vintage clothing for hire, so you can really nail the next 1970’s party you’re invited to.
3/144 Rokeby Road, Subiaco
Good Sammy’s Ellenbrook
Good Sammy’s Ellenbrook is clean, bright and nicely laid out, making it easy to navigate as you browse. There’s always an excellent range of stock (the jackets section is reliably at maximum capacity) and a big accessories section for all your bling needs.
U1/4 Fringed Way, Ellenbrook
Retro Vinnies Northbridge
Retro Vinnies Northbridge might technically be an op-shop, but you can most certainly get some killer vintage finds in there as well (the multi-coloured '70s vintage collared shirt I nabbed on my first visit still earns me compliments five years later).
267B William St, Northbridge
The Cannington Strip
Yep, you read that right — another strip. This time in Cannington, where a cluster of Good Sammy's, Salvos, Vinnies and the Masonic Charity Outlet all sit side by side for your thrift-shopping convenience. My best advice is to either arrive early or plot your parking for somewhere nearby to avoid that vibe-killing parking anxiety, as the parking situation is a bit hectic here.
Albany Highway, Cannington
Dirty Boots & Joes Vintage
A co-op of 18 handpicked vendors, Dirty Boots & Joes Vintage is for Western, rock’n’roll vintage lovers, with a huge range of quality denim, leather, hats, belts, bags and boots. Speaking of boots, the biggest draw here is nabbing yourself a killer pair of vintage cowboy boots to top off your maxi denim skirt outfit.
134 Oats St, Carlisle
FA Concept Vintage
If designer vintage is your thing, then FA Concept Vintage will be your first stop on your thrifting journey across Perth. This store boasts a carefully curated selection of designer items, ready and waiting for your totally-justifiable-because-it’s-still-cheaper-than-full-price splurge.
10-14 Pier St, Perth
The Willeton Strip
Another strip (Perth has a few!). The Willeton cluster of op-shops is among the best I’ve ever shopped at, with the likes of Paraquad Industries, Save the Children, Vinnies, Good Sammy’s and Salvos all together like some sort of op-shop-themed fever dream.
High Road, Willeton
Cool Cats Vintage
Want to give a millennial a complex? Open a store with the word “vintage” in the name and then fill it with predominantly '90s gear. Oof. Cool Cats Vintage is host to a range of amazing, quirky items, the likes of which will send elder millennials down a nostalgic tail-spin and also have them reaching for their wallet because, turns out, '90s fashion is still just as cool-looking now.
557 Beaufort St, Mount Lawley
Beat Happening
Of course Fremantle is home to a killer vintage store that oozes groovy as heck vibes. With its vintage and recycled threads, record collection and collectibles, you’ll be sure to find something from every decade at Beat Happening, and even if not, the owner is absolutely lovely and it’s genuinely just fun to look through everything they have on display.
4/130 High St, Fremantle
Fi & Co
A fave in the vintage community, Fi & Co has a mix of new and pre-loved fashion and homewares. Everything is super organised and easily laid out, plus, much of the new fashion is from local designers, showcasing the best that Perth has to offer.
260 William St, Northbridge
The Maylands Strip
Vinnies, Salvos and Vintage Emporium are all within walking distance in this next cluster of op shops. The best part? As well as giving endless browsing options, they’re all nestled amongst the café strip of Maylands, meaning you can take leisurely breaks from finding amazing items by ducking into Mrs S Café for a latte, or treat yourself to a baked good in a post-spending celebration at Sherbet Café & Bake Shop.
Guildford Road, Maylands
Starick Op Shop
With funds going towards support services for victims of family violence, Starick Op Shop is small but mighty in heart, often giving clothing donations straight to the women and children they support. The shop itself has an excellent range of clothing, homewares and toys — all at reasonable prices.
110 Kooyong Rd, Rivervale