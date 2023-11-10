17 Perth Op Shops Where You’re Guaranteed To Uncover Your Next Thrifted Gem

Whilst a little more on the boutique pricing level, Bluebird Vintage is an absolute must-visit. This tiny little store is overflowing with quirky vintage items and is home to an amazing clothing selection, with some absolutely incredible dresses (can confirm I have bought three from there), especially if you love the '50s, '60s or '70s vibe. It might look small from the outside, but set aside a solid amount of time to work your way through everything — there’s so much to see inside!