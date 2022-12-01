The Feather Trend Will Be Big In 2023 — Here’s How To Look Fly

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Gone are the days of feathers being relegated to just fascinators. International runways this year put feathers back on the agenda, as they wriggled their way into the Chanel, Prada, Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Elie Saab's fashion shows. In the last week alone, Depop has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in searches for feather tops and dresses.
Feather trims have already been touted as one of the hottest trends this holiday party season, so there's no time like the present to give the feather trend a go. It's the next natural evolution from feather shoes and glam 'rich widow' maribou robes that are OTT but still feel incredibly glamorous in an old-world way.
Whether you're looking for the perfect set to lounge at home in luxury, or turn heads in the streets, here are our favourite picks for feather pieces in 2023.