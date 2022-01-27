Given their endless use, it's about time we mixed up our interest in Disney songs. The classics are great, but "Part Of Your World" is only enjoyable the first 100 times. (I have long since surpassed that threshold.) In order to shake up the routine, reach for the deep cuts. We're talking songs from semi-animated flicks like Pete's Dragon, or deleted numbers that you'll only know if you purchased the deluxe soundtrack. We're talking buried tunes from the ending credits of long-forgotten films. For these numbers, we're reaching into the Disney archives. These dusted-off standbys are perfect for the shower, the gym, and everything in between. (A side note: at least half of these songs make for excellent lullabies. Which, if you have a friend who needs lulling, are very handy.) Sing on, my friends — the Disney treasure trove is here to provide.