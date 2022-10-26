Found: The Most Festive Christmas Earrings On The Internet

Christmas earrings are kind of like a subtle nod to the holiday season without accosting everyone's eyes with tinsel all day. There are plenty of adorable-yet-slightly-tacky Christmas earrings, if that's your style, but there are also some seriously cool designs around that you'll treasure forever (and may even wear beyond Christmas). Best of all, there are independent jewellery labels making great Christmas jewellery, if you love to support small businesses.