A Basket Bag Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer – Here Are Our Favourites

The girl with the basket bag knows how to master summer dressing. She’s a modern Jane Birkin, standing in the supermarket queue with an air of French girl nonchalance; she adds a vintage touch to her weekend brunch look or elevates her denim cutoffs and bikini. That’s the thing about basket bags – they’re charming without being too-try hard, imbuing even the most basic outfits with a whimsical playfulness. And they're the perfect summer accompaniment, taking you effortlessly from picnic to beach, farmers' market to dinner date.
This season, plenty of designers went back to the basket, and there’s a veritable feast of straw/basket bags out there, from mini clutches to kitschy, statement shapes adorned with tassels and metal hardware, in delicate wicker or chunky, exaggerated weaving. There’s no need to splurge on a designer label either — as a style staple, you’ll find basket bags scattered across the high street.
With picnic season just around the corner, we’ve rounded up our favourite basket bags on the market right now.
