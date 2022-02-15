Similarly, Paris says the situation only strengthened her bond with her older sister, particularly as she grew up. "I never thought she would trust me with a baby but when I got a little older she let me take her out by myself. Being such a young auntie and having her entrust me with her children changed my perception of how responsible I could be," she says. Both women agree that getting older has its plus points for the auntie-niece dynamic. "I just see her as one of my best friends now," says Bethany. "Once she turned 18 we started going on nights out together and we just generally enjoy being in each other's company."