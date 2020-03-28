P: Growing up I felt like I had three parents, two mothers and one father. I was quite a demanding child and my mum worked a lot so I was with my sister most of the time. She would pick me up from nursery and school and everything else. She had a lot of time for me then and still does now, so I appreciate that. I never wanted for anything, she would buy me the latest clothes, shoes, whatever I needed. My mum and dad were separated so Kay-lea really took a step up even though she didn’t have to. I went everywhere with her, I felt like I was one of the older kids. Despite her being older, I didn’t feel like the younger one…only when I got told off. I also used to snitch on her to our mum all the time… I thought it was funny.