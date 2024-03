This Affordable Hair Accessory Is The Key To An Easy Updo

If you have fine hair, you can fashion an easy bun like @hairwithamy . "Start by framing your face," she says. If you don't want the bun to look too perfect, pull out some hair strands at the top and at the sides to give the style a lived-in twist. "Gather all of your hair at the top of your head," continues Amy, "open the banana clip up, wrap it around the bun and clasp it on the other side." Give your bun a tug (just as you would to tighten the grip on a hair tie) to create the illusion of more volume.