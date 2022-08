Sharon Horgan Leads The Bad Sisters In Apple TV+’s Murderous Black Comedy

One thing that JP’s malevolent treatment of the sisters highlights – all the ways he undermines them, knocks them down or outright tries to ruin their lives under a holier-than-thou false pretence – is that it is much easier for a man to hurt a woman in irreparable ways in a society that is shaped to protect and pander to him. Today, women remain at a financial disadvantage ; women still struggle to achieve parity with men in the workplace ; after divorce, women are hit harder financially than men; and women are scapegoated in cases of infertility . It’s painful to see the sisters witness Grace’s changing personality firsthand, and the way JP demeans her and makes her out to be a bad mother. We know murder is wrong but as the series goes on you feel the injustice very acutely as it boils over, alongside the reminder that a lot of the time, white men like JP come out on top – that is, until someone knocks them off.