5 Nostalgic Aussie Brands Having A Major Glow Up For 2023

What goes around truly does come around, particularly with brands that many of us have fallen out of touch with.
It's easy for businesses to fall into obscurity, leaving old die-hard fans to reminisce on the shoes, accessories and clothing they once loved and adored — especially when they're homegrown Australian legends. The market is tougher than ever, thanks to globalisation widening the competition and the ever-changing trend cycles picking up the pace online.
So, it's refreshing to know that some of the wardrobe staples that formed our youth — the ones that kept us company on a night out, dolled us up for our first job interview or that we ran out the door with for an impromptu beach trip — are coming through with hot rebrands to cement their relevancy and grow with us.
The five beloved Australian brands below may be ones you'd forgotten about, but we're here to inform you that they've come back stronger than ever. We'll have you both dusting out your old pair and investing in their new collections, immediately.
Cue
Cue is synonymous with office wear. Its sharp silhouettes and block colours formed the staples of our nine-to-five wardrobes and draw out memories of the pencil skirts and tailored blazers that completed our first big-girl, watercooler 'fits.
Now, Cue is moving in a new direction — still dressing us for work, but also dabbling into party mode and engaging more heavily with current trends. Take this Mixed Chain Necklace, $295 that will elevate your jewellery stacking game, this Sky Blue Waistcoat, $255 that's perfect for trying out vests for the first time, or this effortless subversive basic Tech Stretch Origami Bodice, $325.
By retaining their structural angularity and timelessness, while leaning into the glitz and glam, your day-to-night look will be sorted.
Mimco
Back in the day, we wouldn't be caught dead on a night out without our trusted Mimco button bag in every colour under the sun, paired with an iconic patent leather flip-cover phone case, or rose gold earrings.
Years on, Mimco has retained its signatures. The go-to cross button logo has been brought into 2022 (and beyond) with a fresh monogram print collection, but we also love the chunky mix-and-match Casino Ear Cuff Set, $69.95 that offers a faux pierced look, and a the Luna Mini Crescent Bag, $329 in a bright citrus hue.
Even if your nights out are tamer these days, Mimco will still see it through from start to finish.
Alex Perry
Designer Alex Perry evokes memories of red carpet events and school formal dresses. But while the Australian stalwart has petered in our collective consciousness, celebrities love him.
Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and, more recently, Hayley Bieber have all opted for Perry's feminine glamour designs.
In his latest collection, Perry takes us back to the '80s, with bold prints and colourful threads. The Bexley Burnout Turtleneck Bodysuit, $950, pairs perfectly with a neutral tailored pant, while the Pierce Corset Top, $1450 builds to an elegant party getup when paired with the Lark Satin Crepe Mini Skirt, $1050.
It's time to reclaim Alex Perry back home, so let his resurgence commence!
Oroton
Oroton is the brand your family sends to relatives overseas as the quintessential, well-made Australian fashion bag.
But Oroton shouldn't be cast aside going into 2023, particularly by Gen Z who might not have grown up shopping at the iconic brand, as its classic pieces are staples for creating a capsule wardrobe that feels current.
The adorable Amara Huggies, $120 breathe life into the stock-standard hoop and complement the Field Daisy Scarf, $149 either on your head or as a summer top. Meanwhile, the Tulip Mini Day Bag, $379 is a worthy local competitor to Jacquemus or Telfar.
Rolla's
No matter how old we get, jeans will always be a staple in our wardrobes. However, with endless denim brands in the market, Australian labels can get lost in the sea of options.
With its classic cuts and vintage-inspired designs, Rolla's has endured as a cool brand that can get overlooked at home. But take it from models Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk — they should be at the forefront of your mind this summer.
As the weather warms up, arm yourself with their Original Short, $99.95, Eliza Mini Dress, $149.95, or the slightly longer Ivy Floral Eliza Dress, $159.95 for an effortless look to throw on and go.