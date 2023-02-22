A Week In Elizabeth Bay, Sydney, As An Architect On $120,000

8:00pm — We eat dinner and then my boyfriend gives me 'the look' which means one thing: move over, it's time to fire up the Xbox. He's obsessed with this game called Elden Ring where you run around a dystopian fantasy realm full of dragons and weird nightmarish creatures and have to kill them so you can 'level up' to 'kill the big boss'. He's been playing the game for months and it doesn't look like he's made much progress, but he assures me that he's 'really close to the end'. Yes, darling. I get tired and decide to do a face mask before getting ready for bed. My boyfriend's mum is good friends with a family that runs a business selling beauty products. Because of this she always has a lot of hair care and face care product samples that she gives me to try. I look at the little stash and decide to give a Lancôme mask a go. It smells very nice. After I wash it off, I get ready for bed. It's been a long day.