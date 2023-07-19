Mindy Kaling & Andie Swim Designed One-Pieces That Look Good On Us All

"There’s no better way to describe it, but wearing it felt like having nothing on at all — the buttery soft fabric was just that comfortable. Unlike other Spandex swimsuits I own, which can feel like pulling up an elastic sausage casing, this eco nylon was stretchy, utterly comfortable, and soft to the touch. There is an internal lining to gently lift up the bust and conceal the nipple outline, but it in no way feels constrictive. I'm an avid swimmer and expect any swimwear to be able to keep up with my activity, and this swimsuit passed with flying colours. It's like a second skin that moves along with me underwater but didn't weigh me down." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer