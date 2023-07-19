Mindy Kaling & Andie Swim Designed One-Pieces That Look Good On Us All

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Swimwear trends may come and go, but you just can't beat the enduring comfort and stylish ease of the one-piece swimsuit. There's a reason this classic bathing suit is an absolute essential for a hot girl summer: It offers more security and coverage than your average string bikini, so you can make a splash with confidence. It's also super versatile as a layering piece, and it can be paired with maxi skirts, jeans, or coverups to form an outfit on land. So, you can imagine our delight when we spotted the colourful lineup of one-pieces in Mindy Kaling and Andie Swim's latest drop.
This collaboration marks the first time the actress and comedian has ever designed swimwear. While the 33-item collection includes two-piece swimwear and clothing, it's the one-piece designs that grabbed our attention — they look seriously good on Mindy. Read ahead as five R29ers try on the four most popular styles from the collection, and see if they are up to the challenge as a summer vacation staple.
"I adore a one-piece — it’s less prone to wardrobe malfunctions and perfect for staying a little more covered up at the beach or pool. I got the Malibu One Piece in black nylon, and it is so chic. I feel like such a surfer girlie with the high-neck button front, and I love that you can show off as much or as little cleavage as you want. (There’s also moderate coverage in the bum area, so you don’t have to do the whole 'sun's out, buns out' thing if you don’t want to.)
"The fabric also dries relatively fast and is lightweight but not flimsy. TBH, you will probably see me wearing it this summer as a bodysuit under some jorts since it doesn’t really scream 'swimsuit.' (I’m also eyeing it in green — swoon!) All in all, this suit gets major props from me for its comfort, style, and versatility." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"As much as I enjoy a bikini, I find one-pieces to be more flattering and versatile (aka, I can wear them as bodysuits during the summer), and when I saw how good Ms Mindy Kaling looked modelling this swimsuit, I knew I needed it. My first impression was how stunning this Dragonfly colour is and how thick the double-lined fabric is. And let me tell you, I felt so confident in this suit. When I slipped into it, it felt so silky smooth and slightly sculpted my body shape with its compressive material. I’m so pleased that the seams don’t harshly dig into my shoulders or hips. Plus, I love the neckline, because I can adjust how low or high I want to button it up.
"I actually first wore this one-piece to an Ed Sheeran stadium concert on a seriously hot day (with the thought, of course, that I’d rather sweat in a swimsuit than a nice blouse). I paired it with high-waisted wide-leg jeans and it was a perfect look (and I don’t think anyone noticed it was a swimsuit). And while I haven’t actually swum in it yet, I’ve lounged around my backyard in it, and I can’t get over just how comfortable it is. It keeps me feeling all put together yet isn’t constricting. This piece is a win for me, and I’m so excited to wear it throughout the summer." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"When I saw a photo of Mindy Kaling wearing a black version of The Marco with chunky gold hoop earrings and tortoiseshell sunglasses, I was immediately sold. She pulled off the plunge neckline and classic cut wonderfully, and I knew it had a high chance of looking similarly good on my hourglass figure. And I was right: This suit hugged me at all the right places, and I love the thick straps and clean lines.
"There’s no better way to describe it, but wearing it felt like having nothing on at all — the buttery soft fabric was just that comfortable. Unlike other Spandex swimsuits I own, which can feel like pulling up an elastic sausage casing, this eco nylon was stretchy, utterly comfortable, and soft to the touch. There is an internal lining to gently lift up the bust and conceal the nipple outline, but it in no way feels constrictive. I'm an avid swimmer and expect any swimwear to be able to keep up with my activity, and this swimsuit passed with flying colours. It's like a second skin that moves along with me underwater but didn't weigh me down." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I'm going to say it — this one-piece is fabulous. It is the waist-snatching capsule swimsuit of my dreams. The Marco (in black) is just so flattering and timeless. My boobs look great with the v-neckline, and the stretch of the swimsuit holds all of my girls in (without limiting my ability to breathe) and skims the waist. And yet, the butt cut isn’t so risqué that my cheeks are hanging out.
"I also like how the design and material make me feel more covered up. I feel glamorous and sexy yet modest at the same time. I'll be wearing this gorgeous piece for years to come. As someone who fluctuates between a size medium and large with my larger bust and curvy hips, I found that the medium fit great. The adjustable straps are also a nice touch to the swimsuit design." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I have been on the hunt for a pool-worthy scoop-back one-piece bathing suit for years to no avail…until now. This piece from Mindy Kaling’s collab with Andie Swim seemed to fit the bill, so I ordered the Laguna One Piece in a size small in the colour black, and it’s everything I’d been looking for and more. The scoop back is low but not too low, and the leg holes are slightly high for a stylized fit, but they’re not too high (unlike many I’d tried on before that risked flashing my vag), so it’s pretty full coverage.
"I also loved that it had a slightly compressed fit that made me look and feel totally sleek and smooth, but the soft cups made sure I wasn’t totally flattened out. It really fit like a dream. Full disclosure: The butt is still cheeky, but I didn’t mind it. I am pretty tall, but I didn’t feel like I needed the long torso version to be comfortable. I’ll definitely be wearing this in the pool for the foreseeable future. So perfect! Thanks, Mindy." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer